Parametrica Management Ltd Sells 22,490 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,103 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 2.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after purchasing an additional 638,015 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $203,527,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 3.8 %

Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

LUV stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.63. 2,892,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

