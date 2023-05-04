Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $67,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.72. 3,014,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,448,020. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,095.73% and a negative return on equity of 771.53%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

