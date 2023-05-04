Parametrica Management Ltd Buys 60,385 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 424.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 7.8% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.20. 10,060,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,573,250. The stock has a market cap of $215.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

