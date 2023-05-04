Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $277.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

