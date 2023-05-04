Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Palomar Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. Palomar has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.04.
Insider Activity at Palomar
In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Further Reading
