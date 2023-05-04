Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. Palomar has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.04.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Palomar by 2,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after acquiring an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palomar by 614.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $9,260,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $8,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

