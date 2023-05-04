PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $757.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.