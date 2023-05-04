Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives “Maintains” Rating from SpectralCast

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SpectralCast in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $1,662,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7,092.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,651,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 1,628,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $158,640,000,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

