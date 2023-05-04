PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for approximately 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,047,000 after buying an additional 65,873 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PCAR traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,005 shares of company stock worth $3,683,461 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

