Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.28

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$44.28 and last traded at C$44.30, with a volume of 98512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Ovintiv Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Ovintiv Increases Dividend
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
