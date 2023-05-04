Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.28

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$44.28 and last traded at C$44.30, with a volume of 98512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.96.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

