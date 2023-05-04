Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5441 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

OVCHY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oversea-Chinese Banking in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

