Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5441 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVCHY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oversea-Chinese Banking in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.