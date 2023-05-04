Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $76.08 and last traded at $75.59. Approximately 39,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 360,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTTR. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Motco bought a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Stories

