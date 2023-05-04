Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.95. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

