Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) CFO Willliam J. Iv Wallace Acquires 465 Shares

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) CFO Willliam J. Iv Wallace bought 465 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $12,513.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $12,513.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

A number of research analysts recently commented on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 85.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 157.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

