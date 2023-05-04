O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $109,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $930.80. 95,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,811. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $941.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $857.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $834.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

