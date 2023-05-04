OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 84,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $529.89 million, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.07. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Further Reading

