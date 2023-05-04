OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 84,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $529.89 million, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.07. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.21.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.
