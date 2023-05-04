Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,338 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.69 on Thursday, reaching $211.95. The company had a trading volume of 714,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

