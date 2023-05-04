Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,049 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $193.00. 711,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,898. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.81. The company has a market capitalization of $265.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

