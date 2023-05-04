Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 262.38%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.



