Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.90. 993,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

