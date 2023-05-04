Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $546.88. 270,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $559.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

