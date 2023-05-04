Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $18.41 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.53. 1,007,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,096. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

