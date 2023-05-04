Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $14.93 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 21.6% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Trading Down 2.4 %

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,098. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,805. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.