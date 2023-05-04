Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Broadcom by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,073,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $604.74. 383,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,509. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $252.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

