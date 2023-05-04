Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.73. 2,516,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,329. The company has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

