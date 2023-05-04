Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,116 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 206,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after buying an additional 95,950 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,932,000 after buying an additional 167,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 11,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.8 %

MPC traded down $4.22 on Thursday, hitting $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,935. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

