ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

