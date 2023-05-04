ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.28 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7 %

ON opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.58.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

