Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $278-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.65 million. Omnicell also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.80 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $8.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,992. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $125.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.40, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.22.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.