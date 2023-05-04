Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $278.00 million-$288.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.65 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $8.48 on Wednesday, reaching $66.94. 1,063,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $125.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.22.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

