Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OLN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Olin Stock Down 0.8 %

OLN stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.89. 1,282,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,494. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91.

Insider Activity at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.45%. Olin’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

