Oak Asset Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.63. 244,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,005. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

