Oak Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.93. 274,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.