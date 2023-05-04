Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,186 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after buying an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,395 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $195.75. 474,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,661. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.