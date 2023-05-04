NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $3.07-$3.49 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $167.56 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

