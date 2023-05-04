NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $3.07-$3.49 EPS.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $167.56 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
