NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,677,621 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $266,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.31. The company had a trading volume of 187,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.05. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

