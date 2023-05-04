Nwam LLC Purchases 1,266 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PXD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.70. 634,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

