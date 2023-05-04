Nwam LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,541 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,397. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

