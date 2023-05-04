Nwam LLC Buys 2,465 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,799,000 after buying an additional 124,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $203.11. The company had a trading volume of 198,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average is $209.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.