Nwam LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,938,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.87. 1,116,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.08.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

