Nwam LLC Acquires 6,463 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 345.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 62,683 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,894,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,303,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OIH stock traded down $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $250.76. The company had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $195.77 and a one year high of $336.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.05 and its 200 day moving average is $297.66.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

