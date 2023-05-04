Nwam LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.45. 1,175,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,127. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average of $198.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

