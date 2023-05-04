Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPI opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

