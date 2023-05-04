Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Position Trimmed by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 89,572 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

