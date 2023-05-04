NuStar Energy L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

NuStar Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 149.25% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $429.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,769,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 531,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

