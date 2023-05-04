NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.91

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 768770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $193,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $193,126.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,264 shares in the company, valued at $676,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale Atkinson sold 50,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $529,397.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,537.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,475.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Further Reading

