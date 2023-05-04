NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CTO Sells $807,000.00 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 333,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,815.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NuScale Power Stock Down 1.8 %

NuScale Power stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 556,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 13,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,037 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 74.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after acquiring an additional 730,147 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth $2,909,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $3,650,000.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

