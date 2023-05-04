NULS (NULS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.38 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, NULS has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $23.78 million and $1.38 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,133,958 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

