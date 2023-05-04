Nuance Investments LLC Sells 51,592 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,592 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $31,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after buying an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after purchasing an additional 361,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,074,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.