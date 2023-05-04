Nuance Investments LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.38. 667,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.