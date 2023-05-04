Nuance Investments LLC Has $269.91 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,378 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises about 5.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 1.46% of Northern Trust worth $269,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after purchasing an additional 248,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Northern Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,690,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,239,000 after acquiring an additional 324,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 520,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $113.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

